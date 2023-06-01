Longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby sells Green Bay house for $1.35 million

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby sold his house at 157 Garden Gate Court, Green Bay.

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers fans who still wonder about Mason Crosby's future will be interested to know that the free agent kicker sold his Green Bay home.

Crosby sold 157 Garden Gate Court for $1.35 million on May 23, according to Brown County land records. He bought the house in 2016 for $620,000.

Photos can be seen here.

The 6,140-square-foot house, on 1.71 acres on the far west side of Green Bay, near Oneida Golf & Country Club, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Crosby, drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL draft, is the Packers' all-time top scorer, leading the team in field goals and extra points by large margins. In his 16 seasons with the Packers, he made 395 field goals, compared with 226 for Ryan Longwell, and 733 extra points, compared with 376 for Longwell, who played nine years for the Packers.

Crosby led the NFL in field goals and points his first season, and in field goal percentage in 2020, when he made all 16 attempts. He led the league in extra points during three seasons.

The Packers drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the 2023 NFL draft. The team indicated the door is not closed on re-signing Crosby, but it's clear his time with the Packers is nearing an end.

Crosby purchased a home in Tennessee.

Other Packers-related houses on the market include:

Ahman Green's Ledgeview homes

1742 Limestone Trail and 1750 Limestone Trail, Ledgeview, are both owned by Green Bay Packers all-time leading rusher Ahman Green. The house at 1750 Limestone Trail is listed for $1.9 million. The 7,200-square-foot, three-story house includes five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a four-stall garage. It is on 1.21 acres, and according to the listing, a lighted Lambeau Field can be seen on gamedays. The house was built in 2004.

Photos can be seen on Realtor.com.

The studio house at 1742 Limestone Trail, next door to the larger house, is 1,700 square feet with one bathroom and no bedroom. It has a kitchen, dining area, large workout area and a two-stall garage on 1.38 acres. It is listed for $480,000. The house was built in 2014.

Photos for the studio house can also be seen on Realtor.com.

Amanda Bohn of Make A Move Realty is the listing agent.

Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila home

1071 Hill Drive in Hobart is owned by former Packers defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila. The property, which includes a main house and guest house with a total of 14 bedrooms, and 14.5 bathrooms, lists for $3.988 million. The buildings are on an 18.36-acre lot. Jen Kuo of Platinum Real Estate is the listing agent.

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby sells Green Bay house for $1.35 million