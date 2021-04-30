Longtime Oxford coach Jack Grizzard remembered as a caring mentor

Apr. 30—In the mid-1960s, as Alan Williams' parents recuperated from a nasty car wreck, a math teacher from Oxford High School kept visiting the hospital. Distance seemed irrelevant. Even at the VA Medical Center in Birmingham, the teacher was there.

Jack Grizzard would have it no other way.

"It didn't have to be my parents, it would be anybody that was sick and in the hospital," Williams said. "I asked him about it one time and he told me, 'Well, when I was a little boy, my daddy said when they are sick, go see them in the hospital, and when they die, go to the funeral home' — and he lived by that. He honestly lived by that."

Rank-and-file Calhoun Countians knew Grizzard as the football coach who would guide Williams and the Yellow Jackets to victories throughout the '60s, including a 1966 win over powerful Wellborn High School and two triumphs over rival Anniston High School, in 1962 (Oxford's first over Anniston in decades) and in 1968 (in the Bulldogs' first visit to Lamar Field).

But Grizzard, who died April 10 at age 92, didn't discriminate between players and pupils, they say. Over time, the U.S. Army and Korean War veteran mentored innumerable students as an atypical football coach who eschewed his profession's roughest behavior and challenged his students not only to pass his class, but to learn.

"You missed out on meeting a great man," said Terry Henley, the former Oxford and Auburn University standout. "All of his players that he coached will tell you they are better people today for playing under him and being tutored by him, either in the classroom or on the football field.

"He was as fine a person as you could ever, ever imagine."

Born in Oxford in 1929, Grizzard was a child of the Great Depression — his father, Clifford, worked for years in a local pipe shop — who took full advantage of opportunities in school and athletics. He became one of Oxford's first post-war football stars, earning his team's captaincy and first-team All-Calhoun County honors as a senior, and accepting a football scholarship from Howard College (now Samford).

After the war, Grizzard resumed his studies and football career at then-Jacksonville State College, lettering twice in the 1950s before landing an assistant coaching and teaching job at Oxford. When the Yellow Jackets' coach, Gilbert Adams, resigned after the 1959 season, his understudy — Grizzard — got the nod.

He was just 30 years old.

That juxtaposition, of a young teacher just starting his career and a high-profile coaching position, enveloped Grizzard's early days on Oxford's staff. Two years prior, in 1958, Grizzard earned $2,700 as a member of the faculty. That summer, he spent his vacation selling World Book encyclopedias door-to-door, earning him an extra $1,900 and a tale he told The Star some years later.

At Oxford, the former star player embraced a twin reputation: winning coach and well-schooled teacher.

His Yellow Jackets claimed the Calhoun County championship in his first season. His teams upended the dominance of the county's usual stalwarts, Anniston and Wellborn, and won nearly 60 games in 11 seasons. His 1962 team went undefeated. His success spurred the effort to improve the school's football stadium.

His final two seasons, mired in mediocrity and recording only five combined victories, led to his removal. The Oxford Board of Education claimed "community division" had forced its hand. Grizzard, retained as a math teacher and head of Oxford's diversified education program, never coached again.

His teaching prowess, though, never wavered.

"Oh, yeah, I had a math class (with him)," Henley said. "He would use a piece of chalk and write something on the board, and then he'd erase it with his hand. He wouldn't use an eraser — that's the same way he drew up plays. He taught a tough class."

Williams took one of Grizzard's algebra classes — he avoided algebra 2 and trigonometry — but says his brother still talks about the advanced math lessons Grizzard, who later earned a master's degree from the University of Alabama, doled out.

"He was a whiz at math," Williams said. "... He was brilliant when it came to mathematics. It was amazing."

Though removed from the Yellow Jackets' sideline, Grizzard remained committed to Oxford — its students, its school, the city. "It was just in his blood," Williams said.

Henley recalls how often he watched Grizzard pull dollars from his wallet when misfortunes hampered one of his former players. After teaching for more than three decades at Oxford, Grizzard retired in 1991 amid the school's growth spurt that today still belies its modest beginnings.

The nomadic life of high school coaches, moving from one school to another in the constant search for trophies and higher pay, could have drawn the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame member to another place, to another sideline. He chose a different path. He chose to stay home.

"He played at Oxford, he played under Coach Adams, he coached under Coach Adams, his love was Oxford," Henley said. "With (former Mayor) Leon Smith, his love was Oxford. And I think that is how Coach Grizzard was, it was all Oxford for him. He wasn't going anyplace."

Phillip Tutor — ptutor@annistonstar.com — is a Star columnist. Follow him at Twitter.com/PTutor_Star.