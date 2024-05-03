Longtime Onalaska athletic director set to retire, Mazen Saade to succeed him

May 2—When Dennis Bower first came to Onalaska, he wasn't sure how long he'd stay. He figured he'd be there for at least a couple of years, but he didn't think much beyond that.

Now, more than four decades later, Bower is set to retire after 42 years of teaching, coaching, and serving as the athletic director at Onalaska High School.

"We loved the community and loved the school," Bower said. "We settled and decided to put our roots here. It's been a dream job."

While he is a fan of all high school athletics, his calling card came in basketball, where he spent more than 30 years coaching at Northport, Onalaska, and W.F. West.

Between the three schools, he won more than 500 games, nearly 20 league championships, qualified for 17 state tournaments, and brought home five state trophies, including a fourth-place finish in 2011.

In 2013, he was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association's National Coach of the Year. In 2012, the court in the Onalaska gym was named after him.

His coaching tree includes many former players, including former Napavine boys coach Rex Stanley, Winlock coach Rich Cline, and Central Washington University's Brandon Rinta.

Those are just a few of the hundreds of relationships with coaches, players, and students that he has come to cherish, and he has sustained many of them even after they left Onalaska.

"You can't take that away," Bower said. "There's so many memories. Someone asked me the other day, 'What was your favorite team?' That's impossible. They're all special."

Now, Bower can spend more time with his family, including his grandkids, who are just beginning their high school sports careers.

"It's time to turn to a new chapter," Bower said.

Replacing Bower will be Mazen Saade, who has spent the last 13 years as the football coach at Onalaska, including a state championship run in 2019.

In addition to taking on athletic director duties, Saade will remain the football coach.

"I'm very excited about the new position and the new challenges," Saade said. "I have large shoes to fill, but I'm excited."

Saade has been shadowing Bower, and over the coming weeks and months, more responsibilities will continue to be shifted over to him.

Saade said that he's excited to immerse himself further into all of Onalaska athletics, and he's fired up to get rolling in the fall.

"Onalaska is an amazing place," Saade said. "I'm excited to be able to be part of that and continue that."