Longtime Notre Dame commitment flips to Michigan

Amorion Walker had been a verbal commitment to Notre Dame since early-March and for a while sat as the only wide receiver commit in the 2022 Fighting Irish class.

The early signing period officially opened on Wednesday and Walker, whose commitment had very much been up in the air, declared he’s now headed to Michigan.

This is hardly a shocker as we’ve been wondering if he would flip to Michigan for a few months now but it certainly still stings. The wide receiver class that felt so strong just a few short weeks ago lost commitments from C. J. Williams and now Walker, leaving only Tobias Merriweather in the class.

As a result you can expect Notre Dame to try and get help at the position through the transfer portal and perhaps by offering a late scholarship to a high school senior before February.

Who has signed? Notre Dame’s official 2022 recruiting class tracker