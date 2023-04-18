Longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks coaching staff with Quin Snyder

Mike Brey has found his next job.

The longtime Notre Dame coach is set to join the Atlanta Hawks under Quin Snyder, according to the South Bend Tribune and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s unclear what job on Snyder’s staff Brey will take, though that’s not expected to be determined until after the Hawks' postseason ends.

Brey, 63, first took over at Notre Dame in 2000. He stepped down earlier this year with a 483-280 record, which made him the program’s all-time winningest coach. He reached the NCAA tournament 13 times, and won both a regular season conference title and a conference tournament title with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame had been to just one NCAA tournament in the past five years, and went 11-21 last season.

Brey opted to step down, but he insisted he wasn’t going to retire from coaching altogether. He told ESPN’s Pete Thamel last month that he interviewed for the open job at South Florida, but he wasn’t offered the position. Instead, USF opted to hire Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

Brey said that he was going to take time off and focus on pursuing a career in television. Now, though, it seems he’s getting back in the game.

Mike Brey stepped down at Notre Dame earlier this year after 23 seasons leading the Fighting Irish. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Brey and Snyder have known each other for decades. Brey was an assistant at Duke when Snyder played there from 1985-1989, just a few years before Brey took his first head-coaching job at Delaware.

Snyder replaced Nate McMillan in Atlanta in February, and helped lead the Hawks into the postseason. Snyder spent eight seasons leading the Utah Jazz, but he resigned after last season. The Hawks fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 their opening-round playoff series Saturday.