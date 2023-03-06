Longtime NFL referee Jerome Boger announces retirement

So long, Jerome Boger. The NFL announced that one of its longest-tenured referees is stepping away from the game and beginning retirement, which is big news for New Orleans Saints fans. Boger had 19 years of experience in officiating NFL games, and no one refereed more Saints games in recent years than he did.

Boger was on the field for five Saints games during the last two seasons, and nine of their contests dating back to 2018, including the postseason. And the black and gold went 6-3 in those contests despite some baffling officiating decisions by Boger and his crew. The list of referees that fans in New Orleans saw in five or more games during that five-year span includes:

9 games – Jerome Boger (6-3) 8 games – Carl Cheffers (6-2) 7 games – John Hussey (6-1), Brad Rogers (3-4) 6 games – Shawn Hochuli (2-4) 5 games – Craig Wrolstad (5-0), Ron Torbert (4-1), Alex Kemp (3-2), and Brad Allen (3-2)

Some of Boger’s calls led to fans at home hollering at their TV’s, but the Saints were successful in many of the games he officiated. We’ll see how things go for them without Boger in the lineup moving forward.

