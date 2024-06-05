Longtime NFL cornerback says Jayden Daniels was the best quarterback in the draft

Patrick Peterson has seen a lot. The longtime NFL cornerback has played 13 NFL seasons and was still active in 2023. While Peterson doesn’t have a team for 2024, he hasn’t officially announced his retirement.

The former LSU star is a three-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. He has 36 career interceptions and has faced some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

As a guest on “The Rich Eisen Show” Tuesday, Peterson discussed the rookie quarterbacks and said he believed new Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was the best in the 2024 NFL draft.

“For the most part, his career at LSU was just unbelievable,” Peterson said. “What he was able to do last year and the steps he was able to make from the previous year, it was just remarkable to see the steps and strides he was able to make to solidify himself as the Heisman Trophy winner and second overall pick of the Washington Commanders.”

Peterson is looking forward to seeing what’s ahead for Daniels.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how his career ends up panning out,” he said. I do love his skill set, I think he probably, not probably, I thought he was the best quarterback as far as overall skillset, pocket presence, going through the process of reading the routes, I just thought he was the best all-around quarterback in this 2024 draft.”

Earning the respect of veteran players is often the most difficult thing for a young quarterback. Daniels’ teammates in Washington are already impressed and it sounds like some of the best players in the NFL are, too.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire