Longtime NFL cornerback Dimitri Patterson arrested again

Longtime NFL cornerback Dimitri Patterson has tried giving cops the slip before, but wasn’t successful this time.

According to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Patterson was arrested this week after a felony warrant was issued for him in Miami last November. The charges from that warrant were for battery and culpable negligence.He was detained in Orlando.

The 34-year-old had a nine-year NFL career, appearing for six teams (Washington, the Chiefs, Eagles, Browns, Dolphins, and Jets). The Jets got rid of him after he failed to show up for a preseason game in 2014.

Last summer, Patterson injured two police officers while trying to escape from a courtroom.