Longtime NFL, college coach Greg Robinson dies at 70

Greg Robinson, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos while spending nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died. He was 70.

Robinson’s wife, Laura, said he died Wednesday from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“A lot of special memories,” she said Thursday. “That’s a pretty significant accomplishment to not get just one ring but get two.”

The soft-spoken Robinson also served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets (1994) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-03), but he attained his greatest success in six years with the Broncos (1995-2000) under Mike Shanahan. His defenses excelled as Denver won consecutive Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998.

Robinson, who was born in Los Angeles, played one year of college ball as a tight end at Pacific before beginning his coaching career there as an assistant. He also coached at Cal State Fullerton, North Carolina State and UCLA before landing a job with the Jets, where he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

After his stint with the Chiefs, Robinson was named defensive coordinator at Texas and won a Rose Bowl, then was picked after the 2004 college season to succeed Paul Pasqualoni at Syracuse.

His only head coaching stint lasted four years and produced a 10-37 record. He was fired with two games left in the 2008 season but allowed to coach those games and produced his most significant victory, a one-point win at Notre Dame.

Robinson went on to serve as defensive coordinator at Michigan (2009-10), had a second stint at Texas (2013), and finished his career at San Jose State (2014-15), retiring in Carpinteria, California, after a victory in the Cure Bowl.

Robinson is survived by his wife, three children, and six grandchildren.

