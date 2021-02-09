Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday after battling Alzheimer’s since 2014.

His family revealed last Wednesday the 77-year-old had been moved to hospice care.

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, (77), peacefully passed away with family at his

side on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Schottenheimer had been

battling Alzheimer’s since 2014. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 9, 2021

Schottenheimer coached the Browns, Chiefs, Washington, and Chargers. His overall mark was 205-139-1, including the playoffs. He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2004 with the Chargers. He also led San Diego to a 14-2 mark in 2006.

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson played under Schottenheimer for five seasons with the Chargers and called him “the best coach I ever had.”

“I never went into a game with Marty as coach feeling like I wasn’t fully prepared to win,” Tomlinson said. “He really wanted you to understand every detail of the game plan. I considered him a true All-American man. He was a great father figure, and I was fortunate that my wife and I got to know he and [his wife] Pat beyond the typical player and coach relationship. He was a well-rounded human being. He cared more about the man than the athlete. I will remember him more for the life lessons that he taught me.”

The Chiefs released a statement.

“Our family and the entire Chiefs Kingdom mourn the loss of Marty Schottenheimer, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his wonderful wife Pat and the entire Schottenheimer family today. Marty will rightfully be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but his legacy extends far beyond his winning percentage. He was a passionate leader who cared deeply for his players and coaches, and his influence on the game can still be seen today on a number of coaching staffs around the league.

“When Marty arrived in 1989, he reinvigorated what was then a struggling franchise and quickly turned the Chiefs into a consistent winner. Marty’s teams made Chiefs football a proud part of Kansas City’s identity once again, and the team’s resurgence forged a powerful bond with a new generation of fans who created the legendary home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Marty will always hold a special place in the history of the Chiefs, and he will be dearly missed by all of us who were blessed to call him a friend.”

Schottenheimer played four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and two for the Boston Patriots in the AFL from 1965-70.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher offered a tribute:

Marty, you always said, "There's a gleam, men!" It's true, and that gleam is, and always was, YOU. Rest in peace Coach, love you. pic.twitter.com/PONiVZxm8f — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) February 9, 2021

He is survived by his wife, Pat, two children, Kristin and Brian, and four grandchildren.