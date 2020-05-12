Longtime NBA guard Mo Williams hired as head coach at Alabama State

Alabama State announced on Tuesday that it has hired from NBA point guard Mo Williams as its head coach.

Williams played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2003-16 and made an All-Star team as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. He also won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

“It's a great day to be a Hornet," Williams said in a statement. “I am extremely excited to become part of the family, and I am looking forward to the challenge. Go Hornets!”

Mo Williams is returning close to home to coach the Hornets. (Getty Images)

Williams has been on sidelines since NBA retirement

Since retiring in 2016, Williams has spent two seasons as an assistant head coach at Cal State Northridge on Mark Gottfried’s staff. The Alabama State job marks a return close to home for Williams.

Williams was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and played college ball at the University of Alabama.

“We are excited about the direction of our men's basketball program as we moved forward into this new era,” Alabama State athletic director Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “Mo Williams checked the boxes that we were looking for in the next head coach of Alabama State men's basketball, and his passion and leadership speak volumes.”

