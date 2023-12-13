Longtime MUS football coach Bobby Alston retires after 26 seasons, four state titles

Longtime Memphis University School football coach Bobby Alston announced Wednesday he's retiring from his post as football coach effective the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Alston coached at MUS for 26 seasons, coaching the Owls to eight state championship appearances and four state titles, most recently winning in 2009. He retires with 213 career wins and is second all-time in wins as a football coach behind Jake Rudolph.

After the 2022-23 school year, Alston was named The Commercial Appeal's Lifetime Achievement recipient for his career success at MUS.

Memphis University School is the only school he's coached at, joining the team as an assistant under longtime coach Rudolph in 1977. After being an assistant for 20 years, in 1997 he took over the Owls football program and stayed ever since.

Throughout his career, Alston was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2020. He was also received the TSSAA Distinguished Service Award in 2000, a member of the Tennessee Coaches Association Hall of Fame, inducted in 2018, was named the TSSAA / NHFCA State of Tennessee Football Coach of the Year for the 2005-06 season and was named the Division II coach of the year in 2005-06.

With Alston stepping away from MUS, it would be the fifth coaching change in the 11 schools that play in Division II-AAA this offseason.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @wynstonw__.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: MUS football coach Bobby Alston retires after 26 seasons