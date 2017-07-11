Longtime MLB pitcher Livan Hernandez files for bankruptcy

Livan Hernandez, who pitched for nine teams over 17 major leagues seasons, has filed for bankruptcy at federal court in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, according to a USA Today report.

Hernandez owes up to 49 creditors between $500,000 and $1 million and that he has $50,000 or less in assets, according to his Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing. Most of the creditors owed are banks and credit card companies. He also owes money to the IRS.

Hernandez, a native of Cuba, earned over $53 million over his lengthy career, per Baseball Reference.

He burst onto the scene in 1997 in his first full season, coming in second in Rookie of the Year voting with the Marlins. He also won World Series MVP that year, picking up wins in Game 1 and Game 5. The Marlins traded Hernandez to the San Francisco Giants in 1998, and after that the moves began to pick up thereafter. Most notably, he was on the Nationals’ staff for baseball’s return to the nation’s capital, and he was twice an All Star for the franchise. He last pitched in 2012.