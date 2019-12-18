Longtime Missouri commit announces flip to Arkansas by tossing Mizzou hat to ground, revealing Arkansas shirt

Arkansas landed a surprising commitment from three-star running back Dominique Johnson, a former Missouri commit. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arkansas flipped a recruit from one of its SEC East counterparts on Wednesday morning, and that recruit made his choice known in style.

Dominique Johnson, a three-star running back from Crowley, Texas, had been verbally committed to Missouri since June. However, on the first day of the early signing period, Johnson signed his national letter of intent to attend Arkansas.

During a ceremony at his school, Johnson wore a Missouri hat — only to throw it to the ground, unzip his jacket and reveal an Arkansas shirt. The drama!

It’s a great day to be a Razorback 🐗🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZmdMFhFOMI — 7 (@Thedominiquej7) December 18, 2019

Johnson committed to Missouri back in June when Barry Odom was the Tigers’ head coach. Since then, Odom was fired and landed at Arkansas as the defensive coordinator under new Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman also added former Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis to his staff in Fayetteville.

But as recently as Monday morning, Johnson tweeted that he would be signing with Mizzou.

I will be signing Wednesday at 8am in the main gym of Crowley High School!! #Showme #MIZ pic.twitter.com/3YmizHoRws — 7 (@Thedominiquej7) December 16, 2019

Johnson ultimately had a change of heart and decided to follow Odom to Arkansas. He even was the first recruit to officially sign with Arkansas on Wednesday morning.

Boom👊



Our first NLI of the early signing period is running back @Thedominiquej7! pic.twitter.com/DvJCviZYg6 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 18, 2019

Just another day in the world of recruiting.

