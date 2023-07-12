Longtime Mishawaka football coach gets chance to coach All-Star team

MISHAWAKA — Mike Buchmann hosts a massacre every year at his house.

That’s what he calls it, at least.

A self-proclaimed “amateur smoke chef,” Buchmann cooks 100 pounds of chicken wings, then invites any current and former Mishawaka football offensive line players to come over and enjoy them. It’s an event he’s dubbed the “wing massacre.”

And when you’ve been coaching offensive line at Mishawaka for nearly two decades, 100 pounds of wings might not be enough.

Buchmann has become a staple of the Mishawaka football program, first as a player and now as a coach. His hard work and dedication is being recognized this week, as Buchmann is one of 10 coaches for the northern team in the 57th annual Indiana Football Coaches Association Murat Shrine North/South All Star Football Classic. The game will be played Friday at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

“It’s a little strange to be in the room with (all the other coaches) because I always think of myself as this kid, even though I’ve kind of coached for a long time now,” Buchmann said. “So, yeah, it’s a little overwhelming.”'

Buchmann bleeds maroon and white. He graduated from the school in 1991, playing tight end for a sectional-winning team in 1990. Just like modern times, Cavemen football teams didn’t throw the football on offense much back then, meaning Buchmann was more of a blocker than a receiver.

His one touchdown catch, however, was memorable.

“It was a first-round sectional game against South Bend Riley (in 1990),” Buchmann recalled. “… It was a 47-yarder, and the guy who threw it to me is also on our staff currently. Cory Betzer, he’s our defensive back coach. Back then, he was a young, sophomore quarterback that got moved there because our senior got hurt.”

After graduating college from Indiana University in 1996, Buchmann moved back to the area and began his coaching career. After a brief spell at rival Penn, Buchmann returned to his roots as a coach within the Mishawaka school district. He helped coach a flag football team, as well as volunteering with the junior high team, before landing a gig on the varsity staff in 2001.

While Buchmann has coached multiple positions, his primary one has been offensive line. It’s a role he’s had since 2007, sharing it with others from time-to-time. Currently, he and Joe Calderone co-lead the offensive line unit.

Mishawaka football offensive line coach Mike Buchmann, left, gestures while calling out a play in this undated provided photo. Next to Buchmann is Cavemen head coach Keith Kinder.

Playing offensive line at Mishawaka is not easy. The Cavemen run a triple-option rushing attack that’s designed to wear down an opposing team’s defense. This makes it even more important for the offensive linemen to be in peak physical condition for Mishawaka to be successful.

“Playing offensive line is miserable, especially with what we do offensively,” Mishawaka head coach Keith Kinder said. “We really beat up our offensive linemen pretty good. Our practices are very challenging; they’re not pleasant. But what (Buchmann) and Calderone have done is they build relationships and make it mean something. … He is really good at finding times to have fun with the kids, even when they’re doing something challenging. I think he is prefect at building relationships with young people.”

Buchmann has a simple approach to being an effective coach. It's also the reason why dozens of players return every year to eat chicken wings at his house.

“I just love my kids,” Buchmann said. “I’m kind to my players. I’ll raise my voice at them if I don’t think they’re giving a good effort, but I think that I’m a kind soul and I don’t try to hide that because I’m a football coach. I don’t think there’s a reason to be mean just because you’re a football coach. You can still make tough players out of kids and still treat them kindly.”

Buchmann isn’t the only Mishawaka representative at the game this week. One of his fellow offensive line players, Dawson Nowacki, is also on the North team.

“He’s a hard-working kid,” said Buchmann of Nowacki. “He knows how to be able to do those things that are special in a game. He really can produce when we need him to. … I’m just really proud of him, and I can’t wait to see him get to play in this game. I’m super proud of him.”

After more than two decades of coaching, Buchmann will get to represent Mishawaka at the state level. Kinder can’t think of anyone more deserving.

“He’s a great husband. He’s a great father. Nobody loves Mishawaka as much as he does,” Kinder said. “It’s going to be really neat that he gets this opportunity.”

GAME INFORMATION

What: 57th annual IFCA Murat Shrine North/South All Star Football Classic

When: Friday, July 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Decatur Central High School, 5251 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis

How to watch: WHME-TV 46 will broadcast the game live locally, as well as on replay at 9 a.m. Saturday. The game will also be streamed online at indianasportsnetwork.net.

Local players on North team: Jacob Mrozinski, offensive line and Tayvion Ortman, defensive line; New Prairie; Dawson Nowacki, offensive line, Mishawaka; Jethro Hochstetler, wide receiver, Northridge; Caleb Francis, wide receiver, South Bend Riley; Wallace Kennach, defensive tackle, Penn; Armen Koltookian, linebacker, Concord; Noah Alford, punter, Goshen.

Local coaching staff members for North team: Casey McKim, New Prairie and Mike Buchmann, Mishawaka. Kiara Metz from Plymouth is one of four managers for the team as well.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka football coach gets chance to coach IFCA All-Star team