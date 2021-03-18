Longtime Lions kicker Matt Prater signs with the Arizona Cardinals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There will be a new kicker in Detroit in 2021. After seven seasons in Detroit, Matt Prater is leaving the Lions as a free agent.

Prater signed a two-year deal worth up to $7 million to join the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. It was one of the first deals signed once the NFL league year changed to 2021 on Wednesday afternoon.

Prater was a fan favorite and one of the most respected kickers around the league for his clutch ability and his long range. The 36-year-old set the NFL record for the most made field goals of 50 yards or more last season. He made one Pro Bowl (2016) in his time in Detroit.

We here at Lions Wire wish nothing but the best for Prater and thank him for his years of great play in Detroit.

Related

Detroit Lions 2021 free agency tracker

Recommended Stories

  • Atlanta Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

    Austin Cindric will lead the Xfinity field to the green flag Saturday at Atlanta. John Hunter Nemechek starts on the Truck pole.

  • Cardinals agree to 2-year contract with veteran K Matt Prater

    The Cardinals have added a kicker. Zane Gonzalez will not be back in 2021. The team announced it had agreed to terms with veteran Matt Prater on a two-year contract. Prater will be 37 years old this season and is entering his 15th NFL season, having spent the last seven seasons with the Lions. In his career, he has made 83.2% of his field-goal attempts. including 74.6% from 50 yards and beyond and 69.6% from 40-49 yards. He was 21-of-28 in 2020 for a 75% conversion rate, his lowest rate since 2008, but has been one of the more consistent kickers with one of the strongest legs in the league for a long time

  • ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

    The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

  • NFL free agency 2021: Kenny Golladay, Juju Smith-Schuster and the best players available

    With the salary cap slashed due the Covid-19 pandemic, teams will look to navigate the free agent market to plug gaps ahead of the 2021 season

  • Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin to start on pole

    It will be a Joe Gibbs Racing front row with Denny Hamlin joined by Martin Truex Jr.

  • Wednesday's NFL free agency roundup: 49ers give Trent Williams record deal; weapon to WFT

    San Francisco's left tackle becomes richest offensive lineman in league history and will be joined by center Alex Mack as NFC West club reloads.

  • Lions agree to terms with RB Jamaal Williams

    Williams joins the Lions backfield

  • Report: Bengals hosting OT Riley Reiff on free-agent visit

    The Cincinnati Bengals are getting to work on the OL in free agency.

  • Free agency Day 2: WR, RB markets 'non-existent' Detroit Lions stick to patient approach

    Whose free agency approach do you prefer, Detroit Lions or Patriots?

  • Report: Chiefs to sign free agent OG Kyle Long

    According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Bears OG Kyle Long, who recently came out of retirement, is set to sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Long stepped away from the game in 2020, taking the season off in order to focus on his body and recovery from previous injuries. He last played during the 2019 season, starting four games before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. Listed at 6-6 and 315 pounds, Long is fully-recovered from the aforementioned injury.

  • Seahawks earn B-plus grade for addition of tight end Gerald Everett

    The Seattle Seahawks have earned themselves a B-plus grade from the folks at Touchdown Wire for the signing of tight end Gerald Everett.

  • Bucs keep another free agent, giving Ryan Succop a three-year deal

    The Bucs are doing their best to keep the entire band together. Kicker Ryan Succop is the latest to agree to return to Tampa. He will sign a three-year, $12 million deal with $6.25 million guaranteed, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Succop, 34, will see $8.25 million over the first two years. [more]

  • Breaking: WR Curtis Samuel to sign with Washington on 3-year, $34.5 million deal

    Washington signed WR Curtis Samuel to a 3-year, $34.5 million contract that will now give Terry McLaurin a running mate opposite him.

  • Detroit Lions finalize trade for Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers

    The L.A. Rams shopped Michael Brockers in order to clear cap room after he declined a significant pay cut for the 2021 season

  • Mike Tannenbaum suggests Bears go after Andrew Luck or trade for Sam Darnold

    This is the craziest solution for the Bears quarterback saga we've heard yet.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua finally sign two-fight deal to unify heavyweight titles

    After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)