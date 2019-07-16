Longtime line coach Mike Maser dies at 72

Longtime offensive line coach Mike Maser died at age 72, the Panthers announced.

After a long stint in the college game including 13 years at Boston College, Maser joined the expansion Jaguars in 1995 to work for Tom Coughlin.

He coached the Panthers’ line from 2003-2006 (a time in which they made a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship Game behind a strong running game), and finished his career with a year with the Dolphins in 2008.

Our condolences go out to his family and friends.