Longtime New Jersey horse racing announcer who had a role in 'A Bronx Tale' movie has died

Larry Lederman, who called races at all of New Jersey racetracks including a tenure of more than 10 years at Freehold Raceway, died Tuesday after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, according to the U.S. Trotting Association. He was 67.

Lederman began working fulltime as an announcer in the mid-1980s at the former Atlantic City Race Course and took over as the voice of Freehold Raceway in 1998. He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2011 but still made occasional guest race-calling appearances at Freehold, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands Racetracks in recent years.

Lederman was known for making his race calls entertaining. In 1993 he had an off-camera role as a race caller in the movie "A Bronx Tale.”

Lederman, who lived in East Windsor, received a Good Guy Award from the U.S. Harness Writers Association in 2011.

Lederman was preceded in death by his wife, Jodi, and their daughter, Leslie. He is survived by his brother, Alan; son, Scott; and grandson, Cayden LoBianco. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Harness Horsemen’s Association or a cancer- or hospice-related charity.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Larry Lederman, racetrack announcer at Freehold also called Monmouth Park, dies