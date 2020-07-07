Longtime general manager dishes on Dolphins’ line plans. And some Dolphins waiting on move

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

▪ NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly, the former Washington Redskins and Houston Texans general manager, speaks to teams regularly and is hearing what we reported previously this offseason: Miami wants a look at second-round pick Robert Hunt at right tackle before deciding whether he will play guard or tackle this season.

“Hunt is a powerful, nasty blocker who will get a chance to play right tackle,” Casserly wrote in his AFC East preview. “There are questions as to whether he can handle speed rushers on the outside, and he needs to improve his hand use. His hands are too wide at times, exposing his chest to defenders. If he doesn’t work at right tackle, the Dolphins might move him in to guard.”

Casserly said Jesse Davis again “could end up as the right tackle if Hunt is unable to handle fending off pass rushers.”

It’s conceivable the Dolphins could change their plans if they believe they’re safer sticking with Davis at right tackle — with Hunt competing at right guard — because of the abbreviated preseason schedule. The NFL wants teams to play two preseason games (instead of four), and the union prefers no preseason games be played amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, as we have reported, rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson “will be given a shot to be the team’s starting left tackle,” Casserly reported. “He could use a year of seasoning but might not have that luxury. Jackson’s biggest deficiencies at this point are his strength and hand techniques, which could take time to develop. The loss of spring workouts with the Dolphins has not helped him.”

Julien Davenport, who played better late in the season after a rough first few games, will be Jackson’s competition at left tackle.

▪ Casserly noted that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa “is a great fit for Chan Gailey’s spread offense but will need to carefully calculate when it’s appropriate to be a risk-taker as a runner, especially in the middle of the field. The 6-foot passer will also need to learn to adjust to NFL pass rushers when he gets on the field, which won’t be right away.”

▪ Two of the Dolphins’ 11 draft picks — second-round pick Hunt and first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene — haven’t signed yet, but we’re told there’s no reason for concern.

Often in these types of situations — not saying these two specifically — players like to see the payment structure of guaranteed money that players drafted directly ahead of them get and the language/details in those deals.

But the total value of the Hunt and Igbinoghene deals have already been determined as part of the NFL’s labor agreement, and both are expected to begin training camp on time.

Hunt will get a four-year, $8.1 million deal, Igbinoghene a four-year, $11.3 million contract.

▪ According to an agent of an undrafted first-year Dolphin, some undrafted rookies who signed are hesitant to move to South Florida because of the uncertainty of whether teams will need to cut their rosters from 90 to 75 or 80 before preseason, something that has been discussed between the league and players union.

Some players don’t want to move here only to find out they’re being released. Rookies are due to report to teams on July 21 unless the NFL pushes that back.

One undrafted rookie who is moving to South Florida this week: former Arkansas State receiver Kirk Merritt, who faces an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster but has a very good chance to make the practice squad.

“We are absolutely considering increasing the practice squad this year to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic,” Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a monthly column for the team’s website.

“These discussions are part of our negotiations with the NFLPA, but I do anticipate that the practice squad will be increased this year. We are also considering changing the eligibility rules for the practice squad, again to provide more flexibility, especially for teams to sign more veteran players to the practice squad.”

▪ New Dolphins running back Matt Breida moved to South Florida in recent days, and the Dolphins are excited to see the Breida/Jordan Howard tandem.

According to a team source, there has been no discussion of a contract extension with Breida, who will be paid $3.3 million in the final year of his deal.

With league revenues expected to take a hit this season and the salary cap ceiling uncertain for 2021, the Dolphins have held off on extensions for their top 2021 unrestricted free agents: Davon Godchaux, Raekwon McMillan and Breida.

▪ Pro Football Focus ranked the roster quality of every NFL team and has Miami 30th, ahead of only Washington and Jacksonville.

Here was PFF’s assessment:

Biggest strength: The Dolphins have two of the three highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL. If that weren’t the strength of their team, they would be in trouble. Byron Jones might not have many interceptions, but his 83.3 coverage grade since moving to cornerback in 2018 is a top-10 mark at the position. Meanwhile, Xavien Howard‘s 71.9 passer rating allowed in his coverage from 2016 to 2018 ranked 11th among 106 cornerbacks to be targeted at least 100 times. Adding a talent such as Noah Igbinoghene to the group only strengthens it.

Biggest weakness: Miami’s offensive line might be improved over last season, but that’s not saying much. The unit allowed pressure in 2.5 seconds or less on 33% of its 2019 dropbacks, 5 percentage points higher than any other team. The group’s run-blocking grade was the worst in the NFL as well. Adding two rookies who look to be projects and two starters on the interior with just one starting season of average play apiece at their position isn’t going to completely wipe away those problems.

X factor for 2020: Preston Williams was the Dolphins’ leading receiver before going down with an injury in Week 9 — more receptions and receiving yards than DeVante Parker. Williams’ 10 contested catches over those nine weeks were a top-10 mark in the NFL. If he can build on his rookie season and Parker continues at the pace he set toward the end of the 2019 season, Miami’s receiver room could be in decent shape.