Longtime ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen dies at 72

Sad news from the world of NFL broadcasting on Sunday as ESPN’s Chris Mortensen has died at the age of 72.

ESPN is very sorry to have to share this devastating news. Award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen passed away this morning at the age of 72. pic.twitter.com/m0Sh742PuO — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 3, 2024

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate,” Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, said in a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991. He stepped away from the network in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer.

In 2019, he became more focused on breaking news for ESPN.

His fellow ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter commented on the death of his colleague.

An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered. https://t.co/7b7Im0vIFs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2024

I’m absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Chris Mortensen. While he was a titan and a pioneer in our profession, he was also the kindest and most generous person to me. He was a mentor to some many of us at ESPN. He will be missed, but his legacy of kindness and… — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) March 3, 2024

In the sports department of the Journal-Constitution, Chris Mortensen would hold a phone to his ear and say, “Tell me something I don’t know…” Mort was the ultimate insider at newspapers and on TV. https://t.co/IBJ4Zb282Y — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) March 3, 2024

The New Orleans Saints are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen. He covered the league with class, grace and dignity. Chris greatly valued the personal relationships he forged through his countless visits to New Orleans. At this most… https://t.co/HX3Fbd7q2d — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 3, 2024

