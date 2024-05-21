Longtime Dolphins WR DeVante Parker to retire, cites family

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) signed with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this off-season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL wide receiver DeVante Parker, who spent the majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins, will retire from the NFL, his agent, Jimmy Gould, confirmed Tuesday to UPI.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Parker to a one-year contract earlier this off-season. Parker told ESPN late Monday that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them," Parker told the outlet. "I want to be there for them whenever I can."

Parker, 31, was the No. 14 overall pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Dolphins traded the veteran wide receiver to the New England Patriots in 2022.

Parker totaled career-highs in targets (128), catchers (72), receiving yards (1,202), touchdowns (9) and appearances (16) during his 2019 campaign with the Dolphins. He failed to reach at least 800 receiving yards or to score more than four touchdowns in any of his eight other seasons.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) spent the last two seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

Parker totaled 402 catches for 5,660 yards and 27 scores over 119 career appearances. He logged 33 catches for 394 yards, but failed to score, over 13 starts last season for the Patriots.

The Eagles held their first day of organized team activities Monday in Philadelphia. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Parris Campbell, Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson are among the wide receivers on the Eagles roster.

The Miami Dolphins picked wide receiver DeVante Parker (L) in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

The Eagles selected Ainias Smith in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They picked Wilson in the sixth round. Campbell signed with the Eagles in free agency earlier this off-season.