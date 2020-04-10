Longtime defensive tackle Tom Johnson retires

Longtime defensive tackle Tom Johnson was out of football last year, and he decided to stay that way.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Johnson said he’s officially retired now.

“I’m old. I’m 35 years old,” he said. “I still have a little more juice. I want to be able to enjoy the rest of my life. I’ve done enough to be able to sustain a comfortable lifestyle.’’

Johnson climbed to the NFL through NFL Europe, the Arena League, and CFL.

He went onto play 116 games for the Saints, Vikings, and Seahawks. He said he had chances to play last year, but didn’t want to sign a minimum-wage deal.

