Longtime CT high school football coach dies in car accident

Chuck Drury, a former Pomperaug High School football coach who also served as an assistant coach at Southington High for his son and had coached football for 40 years in the state, died in a car accident Tuesday morning in upstate New York, Southington athletic director Steve Risser said Tuesday night.

His wife Clare was also in the accident and has been hospitalized, Risser said.

Chuck Drury had been an assistant for his son Mike Drury, who stepped down after this season after coaching for 12 years to spend more time with his family. Chuck had been the Pomperaug football coach before resigning to help his son coach at Southington in 2011. At Southington, Chuck helped his son win state titles in 2013 and 2014.

Chuck Drury, 77, played football at Northwest Catholic, graduating in 1965, and was an All-American at Southern Connecticut State University. He was a physical education teacher for 33 years at Pomperaug. Last year, he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.