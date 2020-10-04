Cowboys fan LeBron James revels in Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day vs. Dallas

LeBron James has never been shy about his Dallas Cowboys fandom.

He even has a framed contract offer from Jerry Jones.

The Ohio native who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers apparently got caught up in “America’s team” allure while growing up and pledged his allegiance to a team nearly 1,200 miles from his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The perennially awful Cleveland Browns probably made that choice a little easier.

LeBron backs Browns on Sunday

But James has shown support for the hometown team too. Cleveland’s most beloved athlete can’t just ignore the city’s NFL team, can he? And on Sunday, when Cleveland fended off a frantic comeback effort from the the Cowboys in a win highlighted by Odell Beckham Jr.’s best game in a Browns uniform, James aligned himself with the winning side.

James is an avid football fan and has a general appreciation for greatness on the field of competition, regardless of the uniform being worn. And Beckham was great on Sunday, tallying 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in Cleveland’s 49-38 win.

Longtime Cowboys fan LeBron James was riding for the other side on Sunday.

It’s also probably best for James to be in a winning mindset. He was watching Sunday from the NBA’s Disney World bubble hours before his Los Angeles Lakers were scheduled to take the floor for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

So while Cowboys fans might be irked that their most prominent fan switched sides on Sunday, they’re probably considerably more upset about the 1-3 start in Dallas.

