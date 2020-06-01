Longtime Cowboy Cole Beasley opts to shed Texas home

Built in 1994, the two-story home boasts a resort-style pool with a spa and slide. (Realtor.com)

NFL veteran Cole Beasley, who spent seven seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Bills last year, is looking to cut loose from his place in Texas. The wide receiver just listed his home of five years for $1.2 million.

Built in 1994, the grassy estate spans three acres in the small city of Celina and sits about an hour's drive from the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

During his stay, Beasley added fresh paint, splashes of tile, sliding farmhouse doors and a secret door that doubles as a bookshelf, leading to a hidden game room. Across two stories, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in nearly 5,000 square feet.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and the home’s expansive living spaces include a two-story entry with a sweeping staircase and a spacious great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace overlooked by an upper-level loft.

Towering columns line the patio out back, leading to a resort-style swimming pool with a spa and slide. A playground and massive fenced yard complete the property.

A native of Houston, Beasley went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft but still made the Cowboys roster as a rookie and spent seven years with the team before signing a four-year deal with the Bills last spring worth $29 million. To date, he’s racked up 386 receptions for over 4,000 yards.

Frances Cavazos Brown of Re/Max Lakefront holds the listing.