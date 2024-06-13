Longtime Commanders’ reporter deliveres a huge one-liner about the team

John Keim has been on the Redskins/Football Team/Commanders beat since the 1994 season.

That means Keim has reported on head coaches Norv Turner, Terry Robiske, Marty Schottenheimer, Steve Spurrier, Joe Gibbs (2.0), Jim Zorn, Mike Shanahan, Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan, Ron Rivera and now Dan Quinn.

The leading passers for those teams: Heath Shuler, Gus Frerotte, Trent Green, Brad Johnson, Tony Banks, Patrick Ramsey, Mark Brunell, Jason Campbell, Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman, Robert Griffin, Kirk Cousins, Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell.

Keim sat down with the Team 980 afternoon host, Craig Hoffman, on Tuesday, discussing this current Commanders offseason practices. Yes, practices have looked good under Quinn. Thus, at one point, Hoffman reminded himself and his listeners, “Of course, it’s June. You always want to put that caveat on it.”

To which the veteran Keim succinctly replied, “It was June last year.”

Wow! Did Keim ever pack a punch with so few words?

In addition, Keim though quiet, was so confident. “It was June last year.” Hoffman clearly got the message, following up with Keim that he thought the overall process was cleaner this June than in recent years.

Keim, again, echoed his earlier declaration with, “It’s been a better June than they have had in a long time (pause), for sure.”

Every offseason, NFL fan bases are optimistic. But this was John Keim. “It was June last year.”

Keim saw Ron Rivera desperate to keep his job and hire an offensive coordinator no one else in the NFL pursued. He saw what happened to the offense last offseason. By training camp, Ron Rivera had already heard and had enough.

The Harris Ownership Group was not permitted to begin until NFL owners finally officially approved their taking over the franchise in July.

Just how bad was last June, according to Keim?

Keim had heard Rivera vault untested Sam Howell to QB1 and not adequately replace defensive backs coach Chris Harris. Chase Young actually thought he should have been extended the option year, and Keim was unimpressed with the four Rivera draft classes and free-agent signings.

Now, of course, in 2024, they are still in shorts, and no one is getting hit.

To which Keim might most likely respond, “Yes, and that was the case last June.”

Because of Keim’s experience, it’s safe to conclude the Commanders are trending upward this June.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire