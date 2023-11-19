Longtime Colorado OL pledge Talan Chandler flips commitment to Missouri

Exactly one week after Winston Watkins Jr. announced his decommitment, Colorado watched another prized recruit have a change of heart.

This time, it was class of 2024 interior offensive lineman Talan Chandler who flipped his commitment from the Buffs to Missouri on Sunday. As a Missouri native, the three-star prospect said it had always been a dream of his to stay home. The Tigers offered Chandler just over a week ago on Nov. 10.

But for Colorado, this one stings, especially considering how much help the Buffs need on the offensive line.

Chandler had been committed to head coach Deion Sanders since Feb. 3.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 IOL Talan Chandler tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Colorado to Missouri! The 6’4 295 IOL from Nevada, MO had been Committed to the Buffaloes since February “Being able to stay home & play in the SEC is an unbelievable opportunity.”… pic.twitter.com/UvqTql4wJG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 19, 2023

BIG NEWS: 2024 TOL Talan Chandler has flipped his commitment from Colorado to Mizzou. 🏈 Tough loss for the Buffs, but we’re very happy for @ChandlerTalan! We had him on our show a few months back and have nothing but support for him! Great kid heading to a great place 💪🏽 https://t.co/ofl4eohpP3 — The Sports Forum (@DenverForum) November 19, 2023

Colorado desperately needed OL help. Talan Chandler could have been starting for Deion Day 1. But he choose to come H 🐯 ME instead. — Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) November 19, 2023

Good for Talan. I would do the same thing if my dream school (CU) offered me https://t.co/2YhPub7kjr — Tony Cosolo (@LotsaBobaFett) November 19, 2023

Well… there goes the most vocal member of the 2024 #CUBuffs recruiting class. https://t.co/6FDdEcrWG8 — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) November 19, 2023

