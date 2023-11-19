Advertisement

Longtime Colorado OL pledge Talan Chandler flips commitment to Missouri

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Exactly one week after Winston Watkins Jr. announced his decommitment, Colorado watched another prized recruit have a change of heart.

This time, it was class of 2024 interior offensive lineman Talan Chandler who flipped his commitment from the Buffs to Missouri on Sunday. As a Missouri native, the three-star prospect said it had always been a dream of his to stay home. The Tigers offered Chandler just over a week ago on Nov. 10.

But for Colorado, this one stings, especially considering how much help the Buffs need on the offensive line.

Chandler had been committed to head coach Deion Sanders since Feb. 3.

