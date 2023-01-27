Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

Billy Packer, seen here working the Big Ten tournament with Jim Nantz in 2006, died on Thursday. He was 82. (AP /Michael Conroy)

Longtime college basketball analyst and iconic Final Four broadcaster Billy Packer died on Thursday, his sons announced on Twitter.

He was 82.

The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uFRixmgCcd — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 27, 2023

Rest in Peace to the most incredible Dad, mentor and best friend. My entire life I always tried to emulate him - how to be a husband, father, to prep for a telecast, you name it, he was the bar for me. Just crushed. But we have peace knowing Billy is in Heaven tonight with Barb pic.twitter.com/xdM6pi2a2P — Brandt Packer (@BPACKERVOLS) January 27, 2023

Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father died due to kidney failure after dealing with various health issues for several weeks in North Carolina.

Packer spent more than three decades calling college basketball, and worked on 34 Final Four broadcast teams throughout his career at both NBC and CBS. He worked as CBS analyst from 1981-2008 and quickly became one of the biggest voices in the sport each March, calling games alongside other greats like Jim Nantz, Brent Musburger, Dick Enbert, Curt Gowdy and others. His first Final Four came in 1975, when UCLA and coach John Wooden won the title. His last was Kansas’ win over Memphis in 2008.

Statement from CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus on the passing of Billy Packer: pic.twitter.com/hQOwH7ufDk — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 27, 2023

He stepped away from the game after that season. Packer worked in short stints in the sports world and elsewhere, but largely stayed private from then on — something he told The Athletic in 2019 was by design. He said then that the final game he called was the last college basketball game he watched in person, and that he realized he never was really a sports fan.

Story continues

Packer played collegiately himself for Wake Forest, and picked up a pair of All-ACC honors and helped lead the Demon Deacons to a Final Four in 1962 with coach Horace “Bones” McKinney.

Jim’s two sons, Mark and Brandt, both work in sports broadcasting. Mark is an analyst and host with the ACC Network, and Brandt is a producer with the Golf Channel.