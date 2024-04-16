Longtime Clovis West assistant Tyrone Jackson hoping to drop interim title

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West named longtime assistant Tyrone Jackson its interim head coach of the boys basketball program. Jackson learned for nearly a decade under former head coach Vance Walberg. Walberg is now taking over the Fresno State men’s basketball program after coaching at Clovis West for 21 seasons.

“I’ve put a lot of time into this program. Born and bred. A lot of people in the Clovis West area and community have given a lot to my life. Now, its time for me to give back to the youth” said Jackson.

As a player, Jackson played for Vance Walberg at both Clovis West and Fresno City College.

“A lot of sweat and tears into this program. I want to see it continue to grow from the foundation coach (Walberg) has laid and taught me. I want to add to it” added Jackson.

