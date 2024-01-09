Longtime Clinton football coach Judd Boswell steps down to focus as athletic director

Longtime Clinton football coach Judd Boswell announced Tuesday he will step down to focus on his dual role as the school's athletic director in a full-time role.

"My time as Clinton's head coach has been an incredible ride filled with challenges and triumphs that have shaped me into the person I am today," Boswell said in a school release. "Over the past 12 seasons, I had the privilege of being part of unbelievable teams that have left an indelible mark on my family and my heart. I consider myself truly blessed to call Clinton my home, and I'm excited for the next chapter of our journey."

Since taking over in 2012, Boswell led the Arrows to a 82-61 record and 49-32 in region play. The Arrows won the 2016 MHSAA 6A State Championship and were named as the 6A Region 2 Champions in 2020.

Clinton head coach Judd Boswell watches his defense at Clinton High School in Clinton, Miss., on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Boswell was named the 2023 head coach of the Mississippi All-Star team in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game and served on the North coaching staff in the 2018 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic.

"I am thankful for the leadership of our football program Coach Boswell has provided for the past 12 seasons," CPSD Superintendent Andy Schoggin said. "To do it well, leading all our athletic programs as athletic director requires enormous time and energy. It demands giving a lot of oneself to the people and to our programs daily. I am excited about the opportunity for Coach Boswell to continue to lead our athletic programs."

Boswell said he's looking forward to seeing Clinton athletics continue to grow by serving as athletic director full-time. Boswell has been the Arrows' athletic director since May 2023.

"I have no doubt that we will continue to thrive and achieve great things," he said. "The future looks bright, and I'm grateful to be part of it."

Clinton will begin the search for a new football coach immediately.

