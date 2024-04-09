Longtime Chapin football coach stepping down. Here’s what we know

One of the Midlands’ longest-tenured head football coaches is retiring.

Justin Gentry is retiring as Chapin High School football coach, The State has learned. Gentry informed his team of the decision on Tuesday morning.

Gentry has been at Chapin since 2010. Before that, he was head coach at Lake City for six seasons and Williston-Elko for three.

Gentry led Chapin from a Class 3A school when he arrived to Class 5A, the state’s highest classification.

Gentry won almost 100 games at Chapin, with 2015-16 seasons his best stretch. Chapin won 24 games during that stretch and made it to Class 4A semifinals in 2016.

The Eagles went 6-5 in 2023 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. A search for Gentry’s successor will begin immediately.

Chapin begins spring practice next month.