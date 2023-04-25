Longtime Buffs DL Jalen Sami enters transfer portal

Colorado defensive lineman Jalen Sami entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to college football insider Mike Farrell.

Sami, who enters the portal as a graduate transfer, becomes the latest Buff to look for greener pastures during a significant past few days of roster turnover under head coach Deion Sanders.

Sami had 28 total tackles in 2022 and 83 over his four-year career in Boulder.

He’s the fifth Colorado DL to hit the portal this offseason, along with Ryan Williams, Tyas Martin, Allan Baugh and Na’im Rodman.

It remains to be seen where Sami will play his final year of eligibility, but he had offers from Ole Miss and NCAA Division II CSU-Pueblo out of high school. Sami’s future likely lies at the Division I level, but he’ll now look for a place to play post-Colorado.

Colorado DL Jalen Sami entered the portal as a grad transfer; he totaled 83 tackles, 8.5 TFL and 2 sacks during his time with the Buffaloes @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/I1APmqkgZy — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) April 25, 2023

Linebackers Zion Magalei and Mister Williams, cornerback Tayvion Beasley and center Travis Gray also joined Sami in the portal on Tuesday.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

CU Buffs make 2024 four-star ATH Brauntae Johnson's top 10 Colorado chancellor talks Deion Sanders' recruiting style Chancellor Phil DiStefano says Colorado remains 'committed to the Pac-12'

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire