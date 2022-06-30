Longtime Braves announcer, “Voice of Truist Park” dies suddenly at 54

The longtime public announcer for the Braves has died, the team announced Thursday.

Casey Motter, the “Voice of Truist Park,” died early Thursday morning, according to reports. He’d been announcing for the Braves since 2007.

He was 54 years old.

Motter was raised in Smyrna and went to Campbell High School. He got his start announcing his son’s youth football games in Peachtree City, according to the Braves.

Manager Frank Wren heard him announcing a youth football game and invited him to audition for the job.

“A lifelong Braves fan and Smyrna native, Motter recently reflected on the opportunity to announce the World Series for the 2021 World Champion Braves: ‘It was a dream come true’,” the Braves wrote.

