Longtime Boston Globe writer Nick Cafardo dies at Red Sox spring training facility

Nick Cafardo left his mark on Red Sox and Patriots coverage with the Boston Globe for three decades. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Nick Cafardo, a veteran Boston Globe reporter who has written about the Boston Red Sox for decades, died Thursday at the team’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., the newspaper announced. He was 62.

Per the Globe, Cafardo was apparently stricken with an embolism at JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s spring training home. Members of the Red Sox medical team were reportedly unable to revive him. He was reportedly working at the park despite it being his day off.

Nick Cafardo, our widely respected baseball columnist, died Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla. He was 62. We will miss him dearly.https://t.co/vHTFm5cq0W pic.twitter.com/FjhYvm3Mrf — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) February 21, 2019





Cafardo had worked for the Globe since 1989, joining the paper after covering the Red Sox for The Patriot Ledger. Since then, Cafardo had worked on beats and columns covering the Red Sox, New England Patriots and Major League Baseball in general. He has also written several books, including “The Impossible Team: The Worst to First Patriots’ Super Bowl Season.”

From the Globe:

“Nick was one of the best people to ever walk through our doors — generous with his time and insights, immensely knowledgeable, deeply devoted to the Globe,’’ the Globe’s editor, Brian McGrory, said. “He had a view of the Red Sox and the game on a national scale that is virtually unrivaled. “For those reasons, he was one of our most read writers, constantly attracting followers near and far, his weekly baseball notes column being destination reading for tens of thousands of people.’’

Cafardo is survived by a wife, Leeanne, and two children, Ben and Emilee.

Baseball world reacts to Nick Cafardo’s death

Both the Red Sox and Major League Baseball released statement lamenting Cafardo’s death and honoring his legacy as both a good man and talented reporter.

Statement From The Red Sox Regarding The Passing Of Nick Cafardo: pic.twitter.com/wQ9oHA0xYq — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2019





We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and readers of Nick Cafardo – a talented writer, a true professional and a friend to so many throughout our game. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) February 21, 2019





Scores of sports writers also took to Twitter to honor their beloved colleague.

I don't know what to say when a longtime friend, colleague and sidekick, Nick Cafardo, passes away so tragically. It is a horrific, sickening day. For anyone who knew and respected him. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 21, 2019





This is a sad, sad day for his family, his many friends and his many readers. Nick Cafardo was a pro’s pro writer and a great guy. The Globe and all sports media have lost a Giant. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) February 21, 2019





A lot of people have reached out about Nick and on behalf of the Globe, thank you. Nick loved his family, his friends, the paper and baseball and being around him for 10 years as a colleague was a joy. We had so much fun. This won't be the same without him. Just an awful day. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 21, 2019





We are crushed. They don’t get better personally and professionally than Nick Cafardo. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) February 21, 2019





This is devastating. I can’t think of any words. RIP Nick. https://t.co/fFZvHP0cjd — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 21, 2019





I absolutely loved this man. Nick Cafardo was one of the greatest people I've ever met in this business, and such a dear friend. Absolutely heartbreaking. The sports world lost a great one, and I can't tell you how much we will miss him. https://t.co/G6b0xcws9s — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 21, 2019





Sad, sickening, awful day… Nick always brought a funny and light-hearted approach to talking about baseball, something we need more of in a business that can sometimes take itself too seriously. He was a kind and warm human being, a friend to all and we're going to miss him. https://t.co/4QIAeLg6xr — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) February 21, 2019





Our deepest sympathies to the Cafardo family, especially to Nick's son and our ESPNPR colleague Ben. Ben shared with his Dad his engaging personality, quick wit, and love of family and baseball. https://t.co/0RLrgpS1JN — Mike Soltys (@espnmikes) February 21, 2019





I was fortunate to call Nick Cafardo a baseball-writing colleague and friend for almost 30 years. He was a dogged reporter and talented writer with an unrivaled passion for the game. A devastating loss for The Globe, for the media, for the game. I am stunned, heartbroken. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) February 21, 2019





The last time I talked to Nick Cafardo in Angel Stadium last season I asked if he'd begun to think about retirement. He was 62 and still traveling full-time with the Red Sox, which I found amazing. He had no plans to stop working. "I love what I'm doing," he said. RIP Nick. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) February 21, 2019





Nick Cafardo was one of the best beat guys I’ve come across. He was loved by everyone. Today’s news was tough to hear. I feel awful. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) February 21, 2019





Nick Cafardo’s passing has stunned all of us here in Fort Myers. One of the giants of our business, Nick was a kind, decent man who brightened the press box. As someone who sat next to him for more than 25 years,l can attest to his good nature. https://t.co/tA4fMPv24x — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) February 21, 2019





Saw Nick this morning at a coffee shop near downtown Fort Myers. He asked about Rocco. To learn he passed away a few hours later is making my heart sink. One of the best people among the scribes. https://t.co/vtb2I7NXB0 — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) February 21, 2019





