Longtime Boston Globe writer Nick Cafardo dies at Red Sox spring training facility

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports
Nick Cafardo left his mark on <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/boston/" data-ylk="slk:Red Sox">Red Sox</a> and Patriots coverage with the Boston Globe for three decades. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Nick Cafardo left his mark on Red Sox and Patriots coverage with the Boston Globe for three decades. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Nick Cafardo, a veteran Boston Globe reporter who has written about the Boston Red Sox for decades, died Thursday at the team’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., the newspaper announced. He was 62.

Per the Globe, Cafardo was apparently stricken with an embolism at JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s spring training home. Members of the Red Sox medical team were reportedly unable to revive him. He was reportedly working at the park despite it being his day off.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


Cafardo had worked for the Globe since 1989, joining the paper after covering the Red Sox for The Patriot Ledger. Since then, Cafardo had worked on beats and columns covering the Red Sox, New England Patriots and Major League Baseball in general. He has also written several books, including “The Impossible Team: The Worst to First Patriots’ Super Bowl Season.”

From the Globe:

“Nick was one of the best people to ever walk through our doors — generous with his time and insights, immensely knowledgeable, deeply devoted to the Globe,’’ the Globe’s editor, Brian McGrory, said. “He had a view of the Red Sox and the game on a national scale that is virtually unrivaled.

“For those reasons, he was one of our most read writers, constantly attracting followers near and far, his weekly baseball notes column being destination reading for tens of thousands of people.’’

Cafardo is survived by a wife, Leeanne, and two children, Ben and Emilee.

Baseball world reacts to Nick Cafardo’s death

Both the Red Sox and Major League Baseball released statement lamenting Cafardo’s death and honoring his legacy as both a good man and talented reporter.



Scores of sports writers also took to Twitter to honor their beloved colleague.














More from Yahoo Sports:
Jim Boeheim unlikely to face charges after fatal accident
How Zion’s shoe mishap hurts Nike
MLB video game makes girl ‘mad and upset’
College coach accused of stealing underwear

What to Read Next