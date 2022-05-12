Longtime Big 12 commitment set to visit Notre Dame

A quick look at the team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle shows Notre Dame at the top followed by Texas Tech (247Sports). Texas Tech appears so high because they’ve already received an impressive 20 commitments, however of those only five have at least a four-star rating.

One of those five four-star talents is cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt who committed to the Red Raiders back on November 22. The Waxahachie, Texas native remains committed to Texas Tech but will be on campus at Notre Dame in early June.

The 6-0, 175-pound cornerback has over 20 offers, including from the likes of Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, and Oregon among others.

Notre Dame currently has the top ranked recruiting class according to multiple outlets for 2023, but are yet to receive any commitments at cornerback. Simpson-Hunt, who 247Sports ranks as a four-star talent and who On3 calls the 108th best overall player in the class, would go a long way in making this class more complete.

