Longtime Bengals WR A.J. Green joining Cardinals on 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have made their biggest free agent splash of the week. They have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with longtime Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green, according to multiple reports.

Green has played the last decade for the Bengals after being selected fourth overall in the 2011 draft, one pick before the Cardinals selected Patrick Peterson.

He will be 33 years old this coming season. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and 649 career receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns. He has six 1,000-yards seasons in his career.

He missed all of the 2019 season with injuries and has not more than 47 receptions and has not cracked 700 yards since 2017, his last Pro Bowl season.

However, we will see for how much the deal is in the coming days. He will give the Cardinals another veteran receiver opposite DeAndre Hopkins, especially since the Cardinals do not know whether Larry Fitzgerald is going to play another season or retire.

