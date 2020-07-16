Longtime announcer, VP Larry Michael steps down, marking latest shakeup for Washington's NFL team

Washington’s NFL team was already in need of a new name.

Now it needs a new announcer.

Longtime voice of the team Larry Michael announced on Wednesday that he’s stepping down after 16 years with the franchise. In addition to his radio play-by-play duties, Michael hosted the weekly “Redskins Nation” show on NBC Sports Washington and worked as the team’s senior vice president and chief content officer.

Michael, described by the Associated Press as an ally of embattled team owner Daniel Snyder, did not provide a reason for his decision.

“After 16 great years my time with the organization is over,” Michael wrote in a statement. “As a lifelong Washingtonian, I was blessed to work with a lot of great people. I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”

The team did not comment on the decision.

Add a new play-by-play announcer to the list of changes for Washington's NFL team. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Other changes in Washington

Michael joined the radio broadcast alongside team icons Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff in 2004. He most recently called games next to former tight end Chris Cooley.

Michael’s exit is the latest in a broader shakeup in Washington that extends beyond the pending name change. The team fired director of pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant Richard Mann II last week.

The moves coincide with the arrival of new head coach Ron Rivera, who also oversees football operations. Rivera told the Washington Post that he’s been working with Snyder in an effort to come up with a new name.

The Michael news arrives as rumors swirl about more changes coming soon for the franchise.

