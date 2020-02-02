Long-suffering Chiefs fans take over Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The tomahawk chop — questionable as it is — was unmistakeable at Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City Chiefs fans, with their signature chant, took over Hard Rock Stadium. If it wasn’t clear by the tomahawk chop before the game, it was clear during the national anthem. At the end of Demi Lovato’s rendition, Chiefs fans ended it as they do at Arrowhead Stadium, loudly calling out their own words to the song with “home of the CHIEFS!”

Home of the CHIEFS! pic.twitter.com/LJ7QmHVKDg — KC Chiefs Blog (@KCChiefsBlog) February 2, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Early in the week, San Francisco 49ers fans were snapping up the (expensive) tickets. Chiefs fans, with a chance to see their team in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970, flipped that by week’s end.

It was clear by kickoff that the crowd was heavily in favor of the Chiefs.

And here are the Chiefs. Their fans traveled. pic.twitter.com/vhiSIYl3kP — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 2, 2020

Niners fans hadn’t seen their team win a Super Bowl since the end of the 1994 season, so they were dealing with a drought of their own. But Chiefs fans were not going to miss seeing this game in person.

Kansas City Chiefs fans before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

More Super Bowl LIV coverage from Yahoo Sports: