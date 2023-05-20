Longshot Derby winners at Preakness with Kornacki
Steve Kornacki and Matt Bernier look at longshot Kentucky Derby winners and how they have done at the Preakness.
Here's how to watch Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, run for his shot at the Triple Crown in this year’s Preakness Stakes.
The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is at 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday (NBC) at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
