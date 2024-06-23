Longoni: ‘Pay attention’ – why Milan are considering a move for Depay

Memphis Depay is a player to ‘pay attention’ to when it comes to potential movements from AC Milan, according to journalist Andrea Longoni.

Sky Italia reported earlier in the week that Depay could well be an alternative to Joshua Zirkzee or an additional piece for the attack. He will be a free agent in the summer once his contract expires and he does not seem to have any deal lined up with another club.

The 30-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line and scored nine times for Atletico Madrid last season across all competitions. He is a player that has been linked with Milan seemingly every summer for years, and we spoke about how he and others could form a ‘new Dutch era’ at the club.

Longoni published a column for MilanNews in which he gave updates on potential Milan targets in view of the summer and he seemingly confirmed that Depay is being evaluated.

“In the department [in addition to Zirkzee], also pay attention to the Memphis Depay track: another Dutchman, 30 years old, who is released for free by Atletico Madrid,” he said.

“A flexible centre-forward who could bring enormous experience, which this team is terribly missing after the farewells of Kjaer and Giroud.

“We are talking about a player with a very strong character, who has always given his best in the most delicate matches, when others’ legs may be shaking. Milan also need players like this.”