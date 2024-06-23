Longoni: Moncada and Ibrahimovic working on ‘not impossible’ Rabiot deal

Journalist Andrea Longoni has claimed that AC Milan are pushing to try and pull off the surprise signing of Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

It was MilanNews who first reported yesterday afternoon that Milan had lodged an enquiry with Rabiot’s entourage, given that his contract with Juventus is expiring and there is the need to add another midfielder.

Rabiot is currently away with the French national team – along with Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud – at the European Championship but must soon resolve his future given his expiring deal.

During a column for MilanNews, Andrea Longoni gave an update on Milan’s reported pursuit of the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and he confirmed that talks are underway over a coup that is ‘not impossible’.

“Adrien Rabiot should also be monitored: not easy due to economic reasons, but not impossible as many believe. The contact between Moncada and mother Veronique is destined to continue: the hope is that the Frenchman does not receive offers that cannot be refused from other clubs.

“Ibra, who played with him at PSG, also really likes the character and leadership component that he could bring. Because, let’s be clear, this team lacks experience as well as leaders and drivers: the management is aware of this and will try to intervene.”