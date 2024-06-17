Longo: Serie C reunion could await Milan and Abate after Ternana agreement – the details

After departing the club at the end of the season, Ignazio Abate could meet his former club, AC Milan, next season in Serie C after taking a new job.

The talent among the ranks of the Primavera is spell-bounding, and several players look to have a pathway to Milan’s senior team. However, a large part of their development has been the coaching from Abate.

The former right-back was with the club between the years of 2021 until this year, where he led the Primavera to their first and an Italian club’s first UEFA Youth League Final, where they unfortunately lost. However, the achievement of getting there cannot be played down.

Furthermore, he has been instrumental in the rise of several young stars. Of course, good players can develop into better players naturally, but under Abate’s tutorship, players like Kevin Zeroli, Jan-Carlo Simic and Francesco Camarda have grown at a staggering rate.

Understandably, after his departure was announced, the messages of gratitude were numerous, and in a recent interview, Zeroli stressed how important the former Primavera head coach had been to his career so far.

However, they could be re-united as early as next season, given the 37-year-old has taken a job at Serie C club Ternana, according to reports from Daniele Longo (via Milan News 24).