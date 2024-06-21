Longo: ‘Only official announcement missing’ – Milan finalise details on Jovic’s renewal

Luka Jovic’s role at AC Milan next season is expected to be interesting, given he is the only viable senior striker at the club. This morning, a report has suggested that the details of his renewal are complete.

Even before Olivier Giroud departed, Milan were planning to invest in a new starting striker, and whilst the Frenchman was offered a new deal, he turned it down. This suggests that the Rossoneri are aiming to have a three-striker department next season, and reports have further confirmed this.

If we look at reports, the mould is a new, young, starting striker, and then another, with Jovic’s position unclear. However, we do know that there has been interest from both in continuing together, and the Diavolo see the Serbian striker – who scored Milan’s first goal at a European Championship since Zlatan Ibrahimovic – as part of their plans.

According to Daniele Longo on X, he will stay at the club next season, with the details being confirmed of his renewal. Given the structure of his contract – a one-year renewable deal – there were suggestions he could earn a multi-year deal. However, the Rossoneri have opted to exercise the option of renewal rather than opting for the multi-year route.

Longo states that the only thing that awaits the player now is an official announcement.