Longo: How much Camarda will earn at Milan after rejecting Dortmund

Francesco Camarda has renewed his contract with AC Milan, signing a new three-year deal yesterday, and he obtained a significant pay rise in the process. Indeed, he’s now on par with a few in the first team.

The 16-year-old won the U17 Euros with Italy on Wednesday as he scored a brace in the 3-0 win against Portugal in the final. He also scored 13 goals for Milan Primavera this past season, so naturally there has been a lot of interest from abroad.

According to Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, Borussia Dortmund made a concrete attempt to secure Camarda but their approach was rejected. The striker is a boyhood Milan and wanted to stay at the club throughout the entire renewal negotiations.

The three-year contract, which is the maximum length for a player of his age, was signed yesterday and Camarda will now earn €500k per season. This is on par with Marco Sportiello and higher than the youngster Marco Pellegrino.

Camarda will be playing with the U23 team next season and Milan have big plans for the future, hoping that he will be fully ready for the first team one day. It’s very likely that we will see him make an appearance for the first team next season, still.