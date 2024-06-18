Longo: How much Backa Topola must pay for permanent Lazetic deal

AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic has signed a new loan deal and this time will return to Serbia, representing Backa Topola for the next season.

The statement was made by the Serbian club on Instagram on Tuesday to confirm they had secured a loan for Lazetic, making him their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

It has now been reported by Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo on X that Backa Taopolo do have an option to make the deal for Lazetic permanent at the end of the season.

The Serbian side will have to pay €3m, which is €1.5m less than Milan paid for Lazetic to Red Star Belgrade in January 2022.

That shows that Lazetic has not progressed in the way that Milan would have liked since he joined the club.

He has been on two different loan spells away from the club and now this will be his third. His first one was with SCR Altach in Austria where he managed to play 10 games but did not score. He then went to Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands where he played nine games but also didn’t score.

Lazetic will hope that being back in his native Serbia allows him to refind his form.