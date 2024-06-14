Longo: Milan had a ‘conversation’ about Juventus midfielder – why a deal is difficult

AC Milan had a conversation about the potential of signing Adrien Rabiot but for the time being he is not a concrete target, according to Daniele Longo.

It was MilanNews who first reported earlier in the week that Milan had lodged an enquiry with Rabiot’s entourage, given that his contract with Juventus is expiring and there is the need to add another midfielder.

We have had confirmations from our own sources that Milan did speak with the Frenchman’s mother-agent Veronique, but given that he currently earns more than what the Rossoneri’s top earner Rafael Leao gets, it feels like a difficult deal to pull off on the face of things.

Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com spoke on Radio Rossonera about the possibility that Milan could launch a shock move for the former Paris Saint-Germain man, and his comments were relayed by NotizieMilan.

“There has been a conversation, many clubs are looking at the free agent market in this period. He is a player who, regardless of the quality of a squad, you would always gladly take,” he said.

“It’s true that Milan could take advantage of the Growth Decree, but also due to a question of dynamics inside the dressing room you can’t please him with a contract worth 7.5/8 million and then when Theo Hernandez and Maignan arrive you tell him that the ceiling is 6. You’re going to create tensions within the dressing room, so I think at the moment it’s just a suggestion.”

Rabiot has played 212 times for Juventus across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and adding 15 assists, becoming a mainstay of their midfield over the past few seasons.