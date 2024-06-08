Longo: Milan enquire about Aston Villa midfielder but Juventus are ahead

AC Milan have held talks with Aston Villa in recent days and aren’t just interested in Matty Cash, but also the midfielder Douglas Luiz. They have enquired about the situation, according to a report, but the competition is fierce.

Four positions have been highlighted as necessary for Milan to reinforce this summer: centre-back, right-back, defensive midfield and striker. Joshua Zirkzee appears to be the priority for the latter, while Matty Cash is being monitored for the right-back role.

According to Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, Milan aren’t just in talks with Aston Villa over Cash but also Douglas Luiz. They enquired about the midfielder’s situation in the most recent meeting and if the conditions are right, they could make an official offer.

For now, though, Juventus are ahead as they initiated their pursuit before the Rossoneri. As added by Longo in a tweet, Douglas Luiz’s price tag is around €40m plus bonuses so we would be talking about a sizeable investment.

Milan would have to be absolutely sure about the 26-year-old, in other words, and for now there is only interest. Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana has also been linked with the Rossoneri for the same role and he would be significantly cheaper.