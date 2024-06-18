Longo: Kirovski set for unusual job title due to lack of Italian qualifications

Jovan Kirovski will not be able to have the expected job title at AC Milan when he joins to manage to U23 side of the operation due to a lack of relevant qualifications.

As reported by Daniele Longo on X, Milan will not be able to call him the sporting director of the U23 side, as was expected. Instead, he will have to be an executive at the club who has responsibility for the U23 side.

This will not change what Kirovski was brought into the club to do, it is just a technicality that Milan have had to find a way around. It changes how he appears in the organizational tree of the club, at least until he undertakes the relevant Italian qualification.

With Daniele Bonera taking control of the team as coach, it is now clear who the major faces of the operation will be in Serie C.

Milan have had their place confirmed which means that more concrete planning can take place to ensure a successful first season for the U23s.

The project will allow the likes of Francesco Camarda to enjoy first team football and the experience it brings, without leaving Milan on loan and being ineligible for the senior team if needed.