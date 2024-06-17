Longo: ‘An appointment on the agenda’ – how Milan plan to move forward with Theo

The situation with Theo Hernandez is growing increasingly worrying. However, AC Milan plan to meet with the Frenchman shortly to find a solution to their current situation.

On Friday night, Milan fans were confident about the prospects of keeping the trio of Theo, Mike Maignan, and Rafael Leao, but less than 24 hours later, worry crept in once again about where the left-back’s future looks to be.

Ibrahimovic offered clarity to the situation, only for it to be effectively shredded by the Frenchman in a press conference, which duly caused some concern among the fanbase and within the club. However, there is still a serenity at Casa Milan concerning his situation.

Whilst Theo might have said there are no guarantees, this is only a vocalisation of what was already known. After all, we have known for a while there is a chance he may leave, just as we know there is a chance he will stay, only hearing it adds fuel to an unneeded fire.

As Daniele Longo reports for Calciomercato.com, though, there is still calm within the management about the situation their options are known, and they have been for some time. However, they will now aim to create an appointment to clarify the situation, given calmness prevails.

Relations between Theo’s entourage and the club are still good, and a decision will be made after the conclusion of the European Championship. In the meantime, Giorgio Furlani, Geoffrey Moncada and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will study their best offer to present to the left-back, and given no offers have arrived yet, they have time to do so, and their asking price will not change – it will take at least €85 million for a sale.

Interest will probably be higher after the tournament, but the Frenchman has stated he likes Milanese life, so if the financials are met, and he is shown that the project under Fonseca is exciting, it is imagined the Diavolo would hold the cards.