Longmont's Gaddis wins prestigious Freddie Steinmark award

Jun. 21—For the past four years at Longmont High School, Cole Gaddis has molded himself into the type of student and athlete that most teachers and coaches can only dream of. Someone who's always willing to try out anything and give 100% to everything he does.

Earlier this month, Gaddis earned the ultimate recognition for his efforts on the field, court and in the classroom when the Colorado High School Coaches Association named him the winner of this year's Freddie Steinmark award.

Per CHSCA: "The Steinmark Award honors Freddie Steinmark, who excelled in football, basketball and baseball while attending Wheat Ridge High School in the early 1960s. Steinmark also was an outstanding student and was active in several school and community-oriented endeavors before attending the University of Texas, where he helped the Longhorns to the national football title in 1969. Steinmark died from cancer in 1971 at age 22."

Gaddis spent his time in the Trojan blue doing just about everything, lettering in football, basketball, track and field and soccer. He finished his academic career at LHS with straight A's and a weighted 4.43 GPA, won the Colorado National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award, received the prestigious Boettcher Scholarship and was a Gold Helmet Finalist.

"I really did try it all, it felt like," Gaddis said. "Gosh, honestly nothing sticks out that I didn't really give a try while I was there. My parents have always said try it all, figure out what you like, and so that's kind of been my approach in everything, especially when it comes to high school and especially when it comes to high school sports."

He took pride in his versatility between his many sports, especially on the defensive end.

Outside of athletics, Gaddis served as a yearbook editor, a tutor, and has volunteered through multiple organizations in the area. He owed much of his inspiration to his younger brother Ty, who he said has taught him to live every moment with "grit and hope." He recently got Ty's birthday tattooed onto his forearm in Roman numerals.

"My entire essay was about my younger brother, Ty. I always joke that Ty's younger than me, but he's still my hero. And, I mean, it's genuinely the truth. He's really special to me. We have a relationship unlike something I have with anyone else," Cole said. "He's gone through more adversity in the last year than I've gone through in the last ten."

His basketball coach, Jeff Kloster, said it was a "no-brainer" to nominate him for the award — something he'd never done in his 43 years coaching the Trojans.

"Cole's one of those kids that is extremely intelligent," Kloster said. "He's a Boettcher Scholar winner. He's had all of these accolades because he's earned them, but the thing that I love about him is he still has that blue-collar mentality where he always strives to work hard and be the best person he possibly can. He represents every positive characteristic that you can think of in a young person. He's always thinking about others before himself. He's always a big-team, little-me kind of guy."

With his high school days firmly behind him, Cole will now head to the Colorado School of Mines to pursue a degree in chemical engineering while furthering his football career. His father, Chris, believes he can achieve anything he sets his mind to.

He and Ty have more than proven that already.

"Obviously being recognized for the Steinmark Award is a huge deal, but it's nothing in comparison to the pride that we feel for the stuff that they've overcome in their lives," Chris said. "It's the way he loves the people in his community, the way he's intentional about everything that he does, including his relationships. That's what we're proudest of."